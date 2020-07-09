All apartments in Mesa
6710 E University Dr
6710 E University Dr

6710 E University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6710 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85205
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53d8eb8089 ---- Lovely two bedroom, two and half bath townhome located in the Strada Community. Lots of upgrades including all appliances and cabinets. This open floor plan is arranged well. All the living takes place on main level and then the two master suites upstairs each with their own bath. Keep the Arizona sun off your automobiles in the two car garage that also lends itself it more storage. Community offers pool, playground and all yard maintenance except your private patio area. Located off of University and Power in Mesa, easy commute all lots of new shopping areas. Gated community for your security. Pet by owner approval only. 5% Sales Tax/Admin $400 non refundable on security deposit Community Pool Disposal Dryer (Elec) Heat (Electric) Laundry Room Patio / Deck Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 E University Dr have any available units?
6710 E University Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 E University Dr have?
Some of 6710 E University Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 E University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6710 E University Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 E University Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6710 E University Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6710 E University Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6710 E University Dr offers parking.
Does 6710 E University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6710 E University Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 E University Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6710 E University Dr has a pool.
Does 6710 E University Dr have accessible units?
No, 6710 E University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 E University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 E University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

