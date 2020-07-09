6710 E University Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53d8eb8089 ---- Lovely two bedroom, two and half bath townhome located in the Strada Community. Lots of upgrades including all appliances and cabinets. This open floor plan is arranged well. All the living takes place on main level and then the two master suites upstairs each with their own bath. Keep the Arizona sun off your automobiles in the two car garage that also lends itself it more storage. Community offers pool, playground and all yard maintenance except your private patio area. Located off of University and Power in Mesa, easy commute all lots of new shopping areas. Gated community for your security. Pet by owner approval only. 5% Sales Tax/Admin $400 non refundable on security deposit Community Pool Disposal Dryer (Elec) Heat (Electric) Laundry Room Patio / Deck Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer/Dryer In Unit