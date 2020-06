Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Great location near shopping, lakes, hiking & biking trails, restaurants, theater. New stainless steel appliances, all tile and wood laminate floors,. Corian counters in the kitchen, granite counters in the bath rooms. Nice large paver patio, cabinets and work bench in the garage. Front yard maintenance and basic cable TV included with rent, Ceiling fans and fireplace., community park.. Available - call 480 401 8454.