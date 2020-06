Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Please call Lauren for furnished and unfurnished pricing. This home is the previous model home which means lots of perks! Vaulted ceilings, a split floor plan and an over-sized 2 car garage with heating & cooling capabilities. Upon entry you are welcomed by a foyer and the great room with soaring ceilings. Be the first to live in this home after a small remodel which includes new tile floor throughout-no carpet!-as well as new doors and windows. This golf course lot offers privacy, a wrap around patio and an over-sized lot. Tenant will have full access to the camera security system.