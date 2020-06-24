All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 633 N ORLANDO --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
633 N ORLANDO --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

633 N ORLANDO --

633 North Orlando · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
The Groves
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

633 North Orlando, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready, single level home on large corner lot in Mesa's Greenfield Manor. The open great room floorplan features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen features include plenty of cabinetry for storage, breakfast bar, and nook with bay window. The spacious master suite also offers bay window, private exit to covered patio, and large bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, and garden tub. Additional bedrooms are generously sized. Enjoy the large, fencedbackyard w/ covered patio, perfect for family or entertaining. All appliances will convey as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 N ORLANDO -- have any available units?
633 N ORLANDO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 N ORLANDO -- have?
Some of 633 N ORLANDO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 N ORLANDO -- currently offering any rent specials?
633 N ORLANDO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 N ORLANDO -- pet-friendly?
No, 633 N ORLANDO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 633 N ORLANDO -- offer parking?
Yes, 633 N ORLANDO -- offers parking.
Does 633 N ORLANDO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 N ORLANDO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 N ORLANDO -- have a pool?
No, 633 N ORLANDO -- does not have a pool.
Does 633 N ORLANDO -- have accessible units?
No, 633 N ORLANDO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 633 N ORLANDO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 N ORLANDO -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College