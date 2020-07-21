All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

633 N May St Unit # 15

633 N May · No Longer Available
Location

633 N May, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
633 N MAY ST UNIT #15 - 3BR 2BA Rio Salado/May - GREAT UNIT NEXT TO 101, ASU, CUBS BASEBALL PARK! SEPARATE STORAGE AREA - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - MOVE IN READY and CLEAN as a whistle! Just off the 101 and Rio Salado. Perfect location for work, school,winter visitors or catching a Cubs game. New Cubs baseball park is across the road from the townhome community. Just under 1000 sq. ft with 3 niced sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful paint, newer roof, tile and upgraded light and bright kitchen. Built-Ins off the kitchen for storage. Vaulted ceilings make the family room open,airy and spacious. Private entrance from family room to courtyard for entertaining. Separate storage area in courtyard area. All appliances stay. Close to shopping, light-rail, Cubs baseball, ASU and so much more!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5446803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 N May St Unit # 15 have any available units?
633 N May St Unit # 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 N May St Unit # 15 have?
Some of 633 N May St Unit # 15's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 N May St Unit # 15 currently offering any rent specials?
633 N May St Unit # 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 N May St Unit # 15 pet-friendly?
No, 633 N May St Unit # 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 633 N May St Unit # 15 offer parking?
No, 633 N May St Unit # 15 does not offer parking.
Does 633 N May St Unit # 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 N May St Unit # 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 N May St Unit # 15 have a pool?
No, 633 N May St Unit # 15 does not have a pool.
Does 633 N May St Unit # 15 have accessible units?
No, 633 N May St Unit # 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 633 N May St Unit # 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 N May St Unit # 15 has units with dishwashers.
