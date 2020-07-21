Amenities

633 N MAY ST UNIT #15 - 3BR 2BA Rio Salado/May - GREAT UNIT NEXT TO 101, ASU, CUBS BASEBALL PARK! SEPARATE STORAGE AREA - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - MOVE IN READY and CLEAN as a whistle! Just off the 101 and Rio Salado. Perfect location for work, school,winter visitors or catching a Cubs game. New Cubs baseball park is across the road from the townhome community. Just under 1000 sq. ft with 3 niced sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful paint, newer roof, tile and upgraded light and bright kitchen. Built-Ins off the kitchen for storage. Vaulted ceilings make the family room open,airy and spacious. Private entrance from family room to courtyard for entertaining. Separate storage area in courtyard area. All appliances stay. Close to shopping, light-rail, Cubs baseball, ASU and so much more!



