6262 E Brown Road #16

El Dorado Community Townhome 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Beautiful property in the El Dorado community. Property features open kitchen, downstairs half bath, and 2 covered reserved parking spaces. Community has large green belt area, gated pool, and hot tub. Home comes with kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. Rental amount does not include monthly 1.5% admin fee and any applicable city rental tax. Evictions, judgments, open bankruptcies or recent felonies on a case by case basis. $100.00 of Security Deposit is a non refundable administrative fee. Property will be shown after February 28th, there is a current occupant.

Earnest Deposit is non refundable if client backs out prior to move in.



(RLNE5593197)