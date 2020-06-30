All apartments in Mesa
6262 E Brown Road #16

6262 E Brown Rd
Location

6262 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205
Freedom Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
El Dorado Community Townhome 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Beautiful property in the El Dorado community. Property features open kitchen, downstairs half bath, and 2 covered reserved parking spaces. Community has large green belt area, gated pool, and hot tub. Home comes with kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. Rental amount does not include monthly 1.5% admin fee and any applicable city rental tax. Evictions, judgments, open bankruptcies or recent felonies on a case by case basis. $100.00 of Security Deposit is a non refundable administrative fee. Property will be shown after February 28th, there is a current occupant.
Earnest Deposit is non refundable if client backs out prior to move in.

(RLNE5593197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6262 E Brown Road #16 have any available units?
6262 E Brown Road #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6262 E Brown Road #16 have?
Some of 6262 E Brown Road #16's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6262 E Brown Road #16 currently offering any rent specials?
6262 E Brown Road #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6262 E Brown Road #16 pet-friendly?
No, 6262 E Brown Road #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6262 E Brown Road #16 offer parking?
Yes, 6262 E Brown Road #16 offers parking.
Does 6262 E Brown Road #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6262 E Brown Road #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6262 E Brown Road #16 have a pool?
Yes, 6262 E Brown Road #16 has a pool.
Does 6262 E Brown Road #16 have accessible units?
No, 6262 E Brown Road #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 6262 E Brown Road #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6262 E Brown Road #16 does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

