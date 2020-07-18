All apartments in Mesa
626 S Revolta Circle

626 South Revolta Circle · (480) 329-1234
Location

626 South Revolta Circle, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 626 S Revolta Circle · Avail. Aug 7

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
fire pit
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
626 S Revolta Circle Available 08/07/20 2300sf+, 3-bedroom, 3-bath home on oversized lot with lake & golf course views by Arizona Golf Resort - Watch Phoenix sunsets on this lakefront and golf course lot property in Mesa. Courtyard entrance with firepit area, great room and kitchen with backyard and lake views.Tile thru-out, Kitchen with refrigerator, wall oven and microwave, flat stove, Master bedroom has separate sitting/craft/exercise room with separate exit to backyard, new vanities in all bathrooms, secondary bedroom with built-in shelves, one bedroom split with separate exit to yard and adjacent bathroom. Huge Bonus/Theatre room with projector, wall screen and surround sound. Built-in desk space with 20+GB jacks for hardwire internet connections & can hold multiple computers & monitors. Small craft room has sink, shelves and additional refrigerator. Washer & dryer included. Covered Patio with outdoor kitchen, charcoal BBQ grill, oven, microwave. One uncovered patio has chiminea, another has a firepit, garden area and 2 storage sheds. Security cameras hooked up to monitor exterior of home. Club membership available at Arizona Golf Resort. Ride or walk the course trails after club closing is allowed. $2200/month rent + 3% privilege use tax & tenant admin fee ($66) = $2266/month total rent. $2300 security deposit. Cat or small dog allowed with $250 pet deposit fee. Application fee $40 per adult. Proof of income must show earnings of 3 times the rent. No smoking allowed. No past rental collections or evictions allowed. CALL VICTORIA 480-688-1922.

(RLNE5917536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 S Revolta Circle have any available units?
626 S Revolta Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 S Revolta Circle have?
Some of 626 S Revolta Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 S Revolta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
626 S Revolta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S Revolta Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 S Revolta Circle is pet friendly.
Does 626 S Revolta Circle offer parking?
No, 626 S Revolta Circle does not offer parking.
Does 626 S Revolta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 S Revolta Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S Revolta Circle have a pool?
No, 626 S Revolta Circle does not have a pool.
Does 626 S Revolta Circle have accessible units?
No, 626 S Revolta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S Revolta Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 S Revolta Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
