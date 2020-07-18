Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym fire pit media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit gym bbq/grill internet access media room

626 S Revolta Circle Available 08/07/20 2300sf+, 3-bedroom, 3-bath home on oversized lot with lake & golf course views by Arizona Golf Resort - Watch Phoenix sunsets on this lakefront and golf course lot property in Mesa. Courtyard entrance with firepit area, great room and kitchen with backyard and lake views.Tile thru-out, Kitchen with refrigerator, wall oven and microwave, flat stove, Master bedroom has separate sitting/craft/exercise room with separate exit to backyard, new vanities in all bathrooms, secondary bedroom with built-in shelves, one bedroom split with separate exit to yard and adjacent bathroom. Huge Bonus/Theatre room with projector, wall screen and surround sound. Built-in desk space with 20+GB jacks for hardwire internet connections & can hold multiple computers & monitors. Small craft room has sink, shelves and additional refrigerator. Washer & dryer included. Covered Patio with outdoor kitchen, charcoal BBQ grill, oven, microwave. One uncovered patio has chiminea, another has a firepit, garden area and 2 storage sheds. Security cameras hooked up to monitor exterior of home. Club membership available at Arizona Golf Resort. Ride or walk the course trails after club closing is allowed. $2200/month rent + 3% privilege use tax & tenant admin fee ($66) = $2266/month total rent. $2300 security deposit. Cat or small dog allowed with $250 pet deposit fee. Application fee $40 per adult. Proof of income must show earnings of 3 times the rent. No smoking allowed. No past rental collections or evictions allowed. CALL VICTORIA 480-688-1922.



(RLNE5917536)