Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6248 East Encanto Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

6248 East Encanto Street

6248 East Encanto Street · No Longer Available
Location

6248 East Encanto Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Buckhorn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home with no HOA. Walking distance to several greenbelts and parks. Enter home to Living Room and Dining Room w access to Arizona Room, separate Family Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Freshly painted interior and new carpet in bedrooms in 2020. Updates over the years include laminate flooring, roof, vinyl siding and several new windows. Arizona Room (permitted) in 2003 w sliding patio door. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks and exit to Arizona Room. Extra large 2nd bedroom featuring two separate closets. 3rd bedroom set up as office w built-in shelving. Arizona room and large shed have separate AC units. Garage features built-in cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 East Encanto Street have any available units?
6248 East Encanto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 East Encanto Street have?
Some of 6248 East Encanto Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 East Encanto Street currently offering any rent specials?
6248 East Encanto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 East Encanto Street pet-friendly?
No, 6248 East Encanto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6248 East Encanto Street offer parking?
Yes, 6248 East Encanto Street offers parking.
Does 6248 East Encanto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 East Encanto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 East Encanto Street have a pool?
No, 6248 East Encanto Street does not have a pool.
Does 6248 East Encanto Street have accessible units?
No, 6248 East Encanto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 East Encanto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 East Encanto Street has units with dishwashers.

