619 East Jensen Street #7
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

619 East Jensen Street #7

619 E Jensen St · No Longer Available
Location

619 E Jensen St, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
619 East Jensen Street Unit #7 Mesa, AZ 85203 - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in the super desirable Hohokam Hills Subdivision. This beauty has tile floors in all the right place, fresh paint and flooring, a cozy wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen with maple cabinets and the huge, low maintenance backyard - perfect for entertaining!

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Mesa Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5409753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

