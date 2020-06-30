619 East Jensen Street #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

619 East Jensen Street Unit #7 Mesa, AZ 85203 - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in the super desirable Hohokam Hills Subdivision. This beauty has tile floors in all the right place, fresh paint and flooring, a cozy wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen with maple cabinets and the huge, low maintenance backyard - perfect for entertaining!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Mesa Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5409753)