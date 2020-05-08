6112 East Ingram Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful home resting in the East Valley waiting for it's awesome new tenants! Garage doors recently replaced (Main & Side) Pool & RV gate are some just some of the great amenities. Eat-In-Kitchen recently remodeled * Breakfast Bar * Large Family Room * Bay Window in Living-room * Master Bedroom With Separate Arcadia Door Entrance * Covered Patio * Tenant maintains the pool. There's an option to let us do the maintenance for an additional $100 on the rent. Please call us with any questions on how to view or apply!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.