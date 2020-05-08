All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6112 East Ingram Street

6112 East Ingram Street · No Longer Available
Location

6112 East Ingram Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful home resting in the East Valley waiting for it's awesome new tenants! Garage doors recently replaced (Main & Side) Pool & RV gate are some just some of the great amenities. Eat-In-Kitchen recently remodeled * Breakfast Bar * Large Family Room * Bay Window in Living-room * Master Bedroom With Separate Arcadia Door Entrance * Covered Patio * Tenant maintains the pool. There's an option to let us do the maintenance for an additional $100 on the rent. Please call us with any questions on how to view or apply!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 East Ingram Street have any available units?
6112 East Ingram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 East Ingram Street have?
Some of 6112 East Ingram Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 East Ingram Street currently offering any rent specials?
6112 East Ingram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 East Ingram Street pet-friendly?
No, 6112 East Ingram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6112 East Ingram Street offer parking?
Yes, 6112 East Ingram Street offers parking.
Does 6112 East Ingram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 East Ingram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 East Ingram Street have a pool?
Yes, 6112 East Ingram Street has a pool.
Does 6112 East Ingram Street have accessible units?
No, 6112 East Ingram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 East Ingram Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 East Ingram Street does not have units with dishwashers.

