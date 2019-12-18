6001 E Southern Ave

Amenities
Superstition Springs Fairway - Property Id: 255598
Beautiful home sits on a tee box of Superstition Golf Course. Offers spectacular views, two-car garage with additional guest parking near by. Beautiful grass front yards and hedges throughout this community are maintained by the HOA. Iron Security Front , 3-Skylights, Gated Parklinks Community provides a quiet safe neighborhood with heated Pool & Spa in a great location near shopping & freeway access. Available furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255598
Property Id 255598
(RLNE5683796)