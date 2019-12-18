All apartments in Mesa
6001 E Southern Ave
6001 E Southern Ave

6001 E Southern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6001 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Superstition Springs Fairway - Property Id: 255598

Beautiful home sits on a tee box of Superstition Golf Course. Offers spectacular views, two-car garage with additional guest parking near by. Beautiful grass front yards and hedges throughout this community are maintained by the HOA. Iron Security Front , 3-Skylights, Gated Parklinks Community provides a quiet safe neighborhood with heated Pool & Spa in a great location near shopping & freeway access. Available furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255598
Property Id 255598

(RLNE5683796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

