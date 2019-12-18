6001 E Southern Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful home sits on a tee box of Superstition Golf Course. Offers spectacular views, two-car garage with additional guest parking near by. Beautiful grass front yards and hedges throughout this community are maintained by the HOA. Iron Security Front , 3-Skylights, Gated Parklinks Community provides a quiet safe neighborhood with heated Pool & Spa in a great location near shopping & freeway access. Available furnished or unfurnished.

