Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

ALTA MESA COMMUNITY - Newly listed and well maintained 4B 2B home in highly desirable Alta Mesa community that has many upgrades including a two way gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, full master bath, master bedroom walk in closet as well as many others. Close to shopping and 202 freeway access, this home is waiting for you!



(RLNE3316042)