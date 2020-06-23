58 S Valle Verde

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76fc8ea0d7 ----

3 bdrm, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Master has walk-in closet, other bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. House is on a large lot with small grass area and large shed. Small dogs under 20lbs only please.



Application fee $45 per adult; Admin fee $200; Fully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet; City tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4%; $19/month Accidental Damage Coverage (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance); Helping Heroes Discount available



Garage