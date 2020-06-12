5755 E GROVE Circle

Amenities

Beautiful Home with 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, located in Stonegate Estates. This home offers a great open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining, as you enter you are greeted to a oversized formal living area, that opens up to the second story. Kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and overlooks the backyard oasis with you're own private pool and covered patio area, separate grassy area. Second story has all the bedrooms and a oversized master bedroom with separate shower and tub. There is also a loft area that can be used as a office or entertainment area. Quiet neighborhood located in a private cul-de-sac with beautiful sunset views. This home is move in ready and will not disappoint.