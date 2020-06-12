All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

5755 E GROVE Circle

5755 East Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5755 East Grove Circle, Mesa, AZ 85206
Stonegate Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Home with 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, located in Stonegate Estates. This home offers a great open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining, as you enter you are greeted to a oversized formal living area, that opens up to the second story. Kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and overlooks the backyard oasis with you're own private pool and covered patio area, separate grassy area. Second story has all the bedrooms and a oversized master bedroom with separate shower and tub. There is also a loft area that can be used as a office or entertainment area. Quiet neighborhood located in a private cul-de-sac with beautiful sunset views. This home is move in ready and will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 E GROVE Circle have any available units?
5755 E GROVE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5755 E GROVE Circle have?
Some of 5755 E GROVE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 E GROVE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5755 E GROVE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 E GROVE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5755 E GROVE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5755 E GROVE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5755 E GROVE Circle offers parking.
Does 5755 E GROVE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 E GROVE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 E GROVE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5755 E GROVE Circle has a pool.
Does 5755 E GROVE Circle have accessible units?
No, 5755 E GROVE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 E GROVE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5755 E GROVE Circle has units with dishwashers.
