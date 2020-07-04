551 South Lesueur

Amenities

on-site laundry some paid utils

on-site laundry some paid utils

Quaint 2 bedrooms and 2 bath apartment with tile throughout! Spacious living area. Nice kitchen with lots of storage and all-white appliances. Nice sized bedrooms and large laundry room with tons of storage. Close to great food and entertainment! Water, sewer, and trash included with rent!



Pets: Sorry, no pets.



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.