Mesa, AZ
551 South Lesueur
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:10 PM

551 South Lesueur

551 South Lesueur · No Longer Available
Location

551 South Lesueur, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
Quaint 2 bedrooms and 2 bath apartment with tile throughout! Spacious living area. Nice kitchen with lots of storage and all-white appliances. Nice sized bedrooms and large laundry room with tons of storage. Close to great food and entertainment! Water, sewer, and trash included with rent!

Pets: Sorry, no pets.

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 South Lesueur have any available units?
551 South Lesueur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 551 South Lesueur currently offering any rent specials?
551 South Lesueur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 South Lesueur pet-friendly?
No, 551 South Lesueur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 551 South Lesueur offer parking?
No, 551 South Lesueur does not offer parking.
Does 551 South Lesueur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 South Lesueur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 South Lesueur have a pool?
No, 551 South Lesueur does not have a pool.
Does 551 South Lesueur have accessible units?
No, 551 South Lesueur does not have accessible units.
Does 551 South Lesueur have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 South Lesueur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 South Lesueur have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 South Lesueur does not have units with air conditioning.

