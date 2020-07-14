Beacon At 601

Lease Length: 11-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45.79 Per Applicant
Deposit: Starts at $250.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, No Weight Limits
Parking Details: Carports available onsite with an option for reserved parking.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio