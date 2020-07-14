Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to your convenient and stylish life at Beacon at 601 Apartments, conveniently located on Alma School Road in Mesa, AZ.

Beacon at 601 offers a variety of unique and upgraded one and two bedroom Mesa, AZ apartments for rent. When you step into your new home, youll enjoy fresh new interior features and bright and open floor plans. Our layouts include expansive storage, brushed nickel lighting fixtures, over-range stainless steel microwaves, separate dining rooms, and fantastic pool and courtyard views.