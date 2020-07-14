All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
Beacon At 601
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Beacon At 601

601 S Alma School Rd · (847) 316-0318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210
Kleinman Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon At 601.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to your convenient and stylish life at Beacon at 601 Apartments, conveniently located on Alma School Road in Mesa, AZ.\nBeacon at 601 offers a variety of unique and upgraded one and two bedroom Mesa, AZ apartments for rent. When you step into your new home, youll enjoy fresh new interior features and bright and open floor plans. Our layouts include expansive storage, brushed nickel lighting fixtures, over-range stainless steel microwaves, separate dining rooms, and fantastic pool and courtyard views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45.79 Per Applicant
Deposit: Starts at $250.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, No Weight Limits
Parking Details: Carports available onsite with an option for reserved parking.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon At 601 have any available units?
Beacon At 601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Beacon At 601 have?
Some of Beacon At 601's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon At 601 currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon At 601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon At 601 pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon At 601 is pet friendly.
Does Beacon At 601 offer parking?
Yes, Beacon At 601 offers parking.
Does Beacon At 601 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beacon At 601 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon At 601 have a pool?
Yes, Beacon At 601 has a pool.
Does Beacon At 601 have accessible units?
No, Beacon At 601 does not have accessible units.
Does Beacon At 601 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beacon At 601 has units with dishwashers.
