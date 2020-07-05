5345 East Hilton Avenue

Amenities

**Contact for gate code** Gated community 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Tuscan style home with beautiful upgraded stone facade and a private gated driveway. Located Near US 60 and Higley Rd! The formal living room accented by an open staircase has large north facing rounded windows. Eat in the kitchen with Energy Star stainless steel appliances, an island, and large pantry. An open family room leads to the low maintenance backyard. HOA takes care of the front yard. The spacious upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master suite with a balcony and large walk in closet. No carpet in the house! Beautiful laminate and tile flooring. Washer and dryer included. Pets depending on landlord approval.



Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. For gate code call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com

Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

