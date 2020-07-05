All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5345 East Hilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5345 East Hilton Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 7:38 PM

5345 East Hilton Avenue

5345 East Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5345 East Hilton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Stonegate Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Contact for gate code** Gated community 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Tuscan style home with beautiful upgraded stone facade and a private gated driveway. Located Near US 60 and Higley Rd! The formal living room accented by an open staircase has large north facing rounded windows. Eat in the kitchen with Energy Star stainless steel appliances, an island, and large pantry. An open family room leads to the low maintenance backyard. HOA takes care of the front yard. The spacious upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master suite with a balcony and large walk in closet. No carpet in the house! Beautiful laminate and tile flooring. Washer and dryer included. Pets depending on landlord approval.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. For gate code call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 East Hilton Avenue have any available units?
5345 East Hilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 East Hilton Avenue have?
Some of 5345 East Hilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 East Hilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5345 East Hilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 East Hilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5345 East Hilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5345 East Hilton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5345 East Hilton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5345 East Hilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5345 East Hilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 East Hilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5345 East Hilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5345 East Hilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5345 East Hilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 East Hilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 East Hilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College