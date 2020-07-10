530 S Alma School Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19c37d5045 ---- For quality manufactured home living in Mesa, Arizona, look no further than Alma Gardens! Our beautiful, 55 community is conveniently located in the heart of Maricopa County with close proximity to Main Street and your favorite destinations in dining, retail, and entertainment. Quick access to public transportation and Phoenix Sky International Airport makes travel easy. We also accommodate RVs, and we provide upscale amenities for every lifestyle. Relax in our clubhouse and challenge your friends to a game of billiards. Beat the desert heat and dive into our swimming pool. Take advantage of our high-speed internet access, our laundry facilities, and our on-site maintenance team. We're dedicated to serving you so that you?ll want for nothing here at Alma Gardens. Come discover why our community is the perfect place for you to call home. MANY OF OUR RENTAL HOMES HAVE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN THE HOME. WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT A LOW MONTHLY COST IF NEEDED! SHEDS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IF NEEDED!! **** Utilities not included in the rent **** THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A SENIOR COMMUNITY. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE 55 OR OLDER TO LIVE AT THIS PARK ***** **** ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST BE APPROVED BY THE PARK! **** **** Our Resident Qualification Standards ***** Income of 3 times rent. 600 FICO score. No Prior Evictions. Good Rental History