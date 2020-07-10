5135 E Evergreen Street #1247

Amenities

East Mesa - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - patio home-$300 off move in - yard - resort pool! full size washer/dryer - 3 bedrooms

2 baths

1200 sq ft

vaulted ceilings

24" tile in main areas- wood plank in bedrooms & livingroom

small private yard with storage & covered patio

master has walk in closet

full size washer dryer inside home

covered reserved parking

Community has many many features:

Big resort style pool with waterfall, kiddie pool, & 2 Jacuzzis

Community is like a park with big shade trees and large grass areas

picnic tables and bbq's

large playground and swings

4 wall racquet ball courts

SRP & City of mesa utilities paid by resident



$1450.00 per month + tax includes Hoa fee, $800.00 security deposit.

12 month lease only.



No bad rental history allowed. No housing vouchers.



Pets ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions- under 35lbs.



12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. 2.5 income. Rental history required. 575 credit score required.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (each person over 18 must complete an application), 1 month paycheck stub/or proof of income, $20 app fee, copies of ID, picture of pet/pet license/immunization records. Upon application approval a hold deposit of $400 will be required to take home off market (will be applied to security deposit upon move in).



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170

Equal housing opportunity



