Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

5135 E Evergreen Street #1247

5135 East Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

5135 East Evergreen Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
East Mesa - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - patio home-$300 off move in - yard - resort pool! full size washer/dryer - 3 bedrooms
2 baths
1200 sq ft
vaulted ceilings
24" tile in main areas- wood plank in bedrooms & livingroom
small private yard with storage & covered patio
master has walk in closet
full size washer dryer inside home
covered reserved parking
Community has many many features:
Big resort style pool with waterfall, kiddie pool, & 2 Jacuzzis
Community is like a park with big shade trees and large grass areas
picnic tables and bbq's
large playground and swings
4 wall racquet ball courts
SRP & City of mesa utilities paid by resident

$1450.00 per month + tax includes Hoa fee, $800.00 security deposit.
12 month lease only.

No bad rental history allowed. No housing vouchers.

Pets ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions- under 35lbs.

12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. 2.5 income. Rental history required. 575 credit score required.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (each person over 18 must complete an application), 1 month paycheck stub/or proof of income, $20 app fee, copies of ID, picture of pet/pet license/immunization records. Upon application approval a hold deposit of $400 will be required to take home off market (will be applied to security deposit upon move in).

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE4149325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

