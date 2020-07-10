5135 E Evergreen Street #1247

Amenities
East Mesa - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - patio home-$300 off move in - yard - resort pool! full size washer/dryer - 3 bedrooms
2 baths
1200 sq ft
vaulted ceilings
24" tile in main areas- wood plank in bedrooms & livingroom
small private yard with storage & covered patio
master has walk in closet
full size washer dryer inside home
covered reserved parking
Community has many many features:
Big resort style pool with waterfall, kiddie pool, & 2 Jacuzzis
Community is like a park with big shade trees and large grass areas
picnic tables and bbq's
large playground and swings
4 wall racquet ball courts
SRP & City of mesa utilities paid by resident
$1450.00 per month + tax includes Hoa fee, $800.00 security deposit.
12 month lease only.
No bad rental history allowed. No housing vouchers.
Pets ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions- under 35lbs.
Foreclosure ok. 2.5 income. Rental history required. 575 credit score required.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (each person over 18 must complete an application), 1 month paycheck stub/or proof of income, $20 app fee, copies of ID, picture of pet/pet license/immunization records. Upon application approval a hold deposit of $400 will be required to take home off market (will be applied to security deposit upon move in).
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity
(RLNE4149325)