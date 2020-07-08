All apartments in Mesa
5111 S QUANTUM Way

5111 South Quantum Way · No Longer Available
Location

5111 South Quantum Way, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Single story in coveted Eastmark is on oversized corner lot with 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Professionally landscaped private backyard has grass & extended patio. Newer carpet in all the bedrooms & 20''X20'' neutral tile throughout. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, water filtration faucet, pull outs installed for pots/pans, & trash/recycling cans. Upgrades include Plantation shutters, water softener, & lighting. Master bedroom has walk in closet, dual sink in the bathroom, & sliding door to the back patio. Front suite has private bath & walk in closet. Laundry room has cabinetry & mud room area. Features Extended length Garage. Walk to the community pool, Clubhouse, Eastmark High School, Silver Valley Elementary School, or Safeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 S QUANTUM Way have any available units?
5111 S QUANTUM Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 S QUANTUM Way have?
Some of 5111 S QUANTUM Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 S QUANTUM Way currently offering any rent specials?
5111 S QUANTUM Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 S QUANTUM Way pet-friendly?
No, 5111 S QUANTUM Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5111 S QUANTUM Way offer parking?
Yes, 5111 S QUANTUM Way offers parking.
Does 5111 S QUANTUM Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 S QUANTUM Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 S QUANTUM Way have a pool?
Yes, 5111 S QUANTUM Way has a pool.
Does 5111 S QUANTUM Way have accessible units?
No, 5111 S QUANTUM Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 S QUANTUM Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 S QUANTUM Way has units with dishwashers.

