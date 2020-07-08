5111 S QUANTUM Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Single story in coveted Eastmark is on oversized corner lot with 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Professionally landscaped private backyard has grass & extended patio. Newer carpet in all the bedrooms & 20''X20'' neutral tile throughout. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, water filtration faucet, pull outs installed for pots/pans, & trash/recycling cans. Upgrades include Plantation shutters, water softener, & lighting. Master bedroom has walk in closet, dual sink in the bathroom, & sliding door to the back patio. Front suite has private bath & walk in closet. Laundry room has cabinetry & mud room area. Features Extended length Garage. Walk to the community pool, Clubhouse, Eastmark High School, Silver Valley Elementary School, or Safeway.