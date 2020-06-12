4825 S Turbine

Amenities

Be The First To Enjoy This Brand New Home! Amazing Views of Superstition Mtns from Covered Front Patio & Master Bedrm. Comm Park w/ be on other side of Inspirian, so No Neighbors in Front! Close to Eastmarks Great Park, Outdoor Stage & Handlebar Diner. Another Neighborhood Park Around Corner. Kitchen Features Gorgeous Granite Island, S/Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Loads of Cabinets! Master Has Arched Doorways, Handsome Carpet, Extra Long, Deep Closet; Dual Sinks, Oversize Shower. 2nd Bedroom, Fully on Other Side of Great Rm, Right Across From Guest Bath. 2' Faux Wood Blinds Thru-out. Garage is Extra Wide, Extra Deep, w/ Lg Drop-Down Shelving. Easy Care Yards! Gravel & Paver Stones in Private Side Yard; HOA Tends Front & Grass w/b Installed Soon!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet. Sorry, No Cats. City Tax:2%, Monthly Admin: 1%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $15/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



