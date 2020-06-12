All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4825 S Turbine

4825 S Turbine · No Longer Available
Location

4825 S Turbine, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/ac989430f2 ----
Be The First To Enjoy This Brand New Home! Amazing Views of Superstition Mtns from Covered Front Patio & Master Bedrm. Comm Park w/ be on other side of Inspirian, so No Neighbors in Front! Close to Eastmarks Great Park, Outdoor Stage & Handlebar Diner. Another Neighborhood Park Around Corner. Kitchen Features Gorgeous Granite Island, S/Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Loads of Cabinets! Master Has Arched Doorways, Handsome Carpet, Extra Long, Deep Closet; Dual Sinks, Oversize Shower. 2nd Bedroom, Fully on Other Side of Great Rm, Right Across From Guest Bath. 2' Faux Wood Blinds Thru-out. Garage is Extra Wide, Extra Deep, w/ Lg Drop-Down Shelving. Easy Care Yards! Gravel & Paver Stones in Private Side Yard; HOA Tends Front & Grass w/b Installed Soon!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet. Sorry, No Cats. City Tax:2%, Monthly Admin: 1%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $15/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Garage
Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 S Turbine have any available units?
4825 S Turbine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 S Turbine have?
Some of 4825 S Turbine's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 S Turbine currently offering any rent specials?
4825 S Turbine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 S Turbine pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 S Turbine is pet friendly.
Does 4825 S Turbine offer parking?
Yes, 4825 S Turbine offers parking.
Does 4825 S Turbine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 S Turbine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 S Turbine have a pool?
No, 4825 S Turbine does not have a pool.
Does 4825 S Turbine have accessible units?
No, 4825 S Turbine does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 S Turbine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 S Turbine has units with dishwashers.
