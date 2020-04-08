4563 S QUANTUM Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Highly Upgraded Home located in Eastmark, a Master Planned Community with loads to do for everyone! Community center, clubs & activities, Basis Mesa School, Handler Bar restaurant & Splash pad to name a few, be sure to stop by while in the area. Open Concept Floor Plan w/Gourmet Kitchen, Oversized Island, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances and White Cabinets w/Glazed Finish. Bring the Outdoors in with the Upgraded Sliding Glass Wall that Opens to Private Backyard with Gorgeous Mountain Views and No Neighbors Behind. Large Park just outside your Front Door! Homes includes Washer/dryer/refrigerator too! Easy Access to US-60, Loop 202 and SR-24 and adjacent to Mesa Gateway Airport. Log onto www.eastmark.com for Full Tour of this Wonderful Community