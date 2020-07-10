4550 East Princess Drive

Amenities

This is a beautiful home nestled in nice quiet Mesa neighborhood, boasting just under 3600 sq ft, 5 bedrooms , 3.5 baths with 3 car garage and so much more!! This sprawling two-story home has many fine features including a downstairs master suite with artistic tile work in the baths, granite tops and deep espresso styled cabinets throughout the home, including a family room and many more upscale features providing an inviting rich flow throughout. Centered in the home is a gorgeous kitchen overlooking the dining area and two large living areas, all with tiled flooring adding to the warmth of this home. Doors in the home lead out to the outdoor patio and entertainment areas, featuring a sparkling pool and built-in BBQ grill. Garage has storage shelving and, for auto enthusiasts, a built-in car lift. This home truly cant be beat and just waiting for you!! Small pets welcomed.



Visit www.zreteam.com or call 480.351.3855 for application process or call 480.267.6126.



