440 S VAL VISTA Drive

Charming Two Bedroom plus Den, Two Bathroom Mesa Patio Home in the Highly Desirable Vista Santa Fe Gated Community! Community Pool is Located Just a Few Doors Down! Property Features Great Corner Lot Location, Neutral Two-Tone Paint Throughout, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Open Den Near Entry, Spacious Living Room with French Doors to Private Yard/Covered Patio, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen with All Appliances, Split Floorplan with Full Hall Bathroom, Gorgeous Master Suite with Double Sinks, Upgraded Tile Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $50/Month Pet Rent for Approved Pet