440 S VAL VISTA Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:25 AM

440 S VAL VISTA Drive

440 S Val Vista Dr · (480) 396-9766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 57 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Charming Two Bedroom plus Den, Two Bathroom Mesa Patio Home in the Highly Desirable Vista Santa Fe Gated Community! Community Pool is Located Just a Few Doors Down! Property Features Great Corner Lot Location, Neutral Two-Tone Paint Throughout, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Open Den Near Entry, Spacious Living Room with French Doors to Private Yard/Covered Patio, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen with All Appliances, Split Floorplan with Full Hall Bathroom, Gorgeous Master Suite with Double Sinks, Upgraded Tile Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $50/Month Pet Rent for Approved Pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

