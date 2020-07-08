All apartments in Mesa
Location

4339 East Contessa Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This home is in the Subdivision of Greenfield Park II located at Greenfield and Brown. Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large room upstairs that could easily be used as a bedroom. Great Room with Brick Fireplace and French doors leading the backyard with covered patio and refreshing pool. Cozy kitchen with Neutral Colors and Tiled Flooring. Off the Kitchen is an eat in Dining Area. The Master bedroom is Downstairs, other 2 rooms up. Ceiling Fans, Newer windows, blinds. Close to shopping, medical, and entertainment. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $300 non refundable on security deposit. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RPMEASTVALLEY.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 East Contessa have any available units?
4339 East Contessa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4339 East Contessa have?
Some of 4339 East Contessa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 East Contessa currently offering any rent specials?
4339 East Contessa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 East Contessa pet-friendly?
Yes, 4339 East Contessa is pet friendly.
Does 4339 East Contessa offer parking?
No, 4339 East Contessa does not offer parking.
Does 4339 East Contessa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 East Contessa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 East Contessa have a pool?
Yes, 4339 East Contessa has a pool.
Does 4339 East Contessa have accessible units?
No, 4339 East Contessa does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 East Contessa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4339 East Contessa has units with dishwashers.

