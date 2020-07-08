4339 East Contessa

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed

This home is in the Subdivision of Greenfield Park II located at Greenfield and Brown. Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large room upstairs that could easily be used as a bedroom. Great Room with Brick Fireplace and French doors leading the backyard with covered patio and refreshing pool. Cozy kitchen with Neutral Colors and Tiled Flooring. Off the Kitchen is an eat in Dining Area. The Master bedroom is Downstairs, other 2 rooms up. Ceiling Fans, Newer windows, blinds. Close to shopping, medical, and entertainment. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $300 non refundable on security deposit. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RPMEASTVALLEY.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE.