Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

4237 N DESERTS GATE Street

4237 North Deserts Gate · No Longer Available
Location

4237 North Deserts Gate, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Rental in Las Sendas! Home is located in the GATED community of Mountain Gate with nice desert PRIVACY. The floor-plan features an open living room, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances/wine cooler, and nice dining area. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual sinks. Home sits on a large lot with a nice low maintenance backyard and SPARKLING POOL, covered patio, and more!!! Check out everything LAS SENDAS has to offer. Home is currently FURNISHED, but may be negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street have any available units?
4237 N DESERTS GATE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street have?
Some of 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4237 N DESERTS GATE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street offer parking?
No, 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street does not offer parking.
Does 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street have a pool?
Yes, 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street has a pool.
Does 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street have accessible units?
No, 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4237 N DESERTS GATE Street has units with dishwashers.

