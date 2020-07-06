4237 N DESERTS GATE Street

Amenities
Beautiful Rental in Las Sendas! Home is located in the GATED community of Mountain Gate with nice desert PRIVACY. The floor-plan features an open living room, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances/wine cooler, and nice dining area. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual sinks. Home sits on a large lot with a nice low maintenance backyard and SPARKLING POOL, covered patio, and more!!! Check out everything LAS SENDAS has to offer. Home is currently FURNISHED, but may be negotiable.