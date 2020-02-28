All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

4115 E CLOVIS Avenue

4115 East Clovis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4115 East Clovis Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Sunland Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
55+ Sunland Village is Age Restricted Community. At least 1 tenant must be 55 or over and No Children allowed. Adorable brick fascade 2 Large Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 Car Garage Home on quiet street. 2 large Ficus trees in front and desert landscape in back with fruit tree and Landlord maintains the landscape. Interior all hard surface flooring, Newer upgraded dual pane windows and slider. Electric Fireplace in Great room. Kitchen with pantry, Induction cooktop with Induction compatible Cookware (stays with the home) LARGE Laundry room and great storage. 2 car Garage has storage cabinets and large golf cart storage with double doors. Back yard has large covered South facing patio.Backyard is fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue have any available units?
4115 E CLOVIS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue have?
Some of 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 E CLOVIS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue have a pool?
No, 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 E CLOVIS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

