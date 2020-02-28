4115 E CLOVIS Avenue

Amenities

55+ Sunland Village is Age Restricted Community. At least 1 tenant must be 55 or over and No Children allowed. Adorable brick fascade 2 Large Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 Car Garage Home on quiet street. 2 large Ficus trees in front and desert landscape in back with fruit tree and Landlord maintains the landscape. Interior all hard surface flooring, Newer upgraded dual pane windows and slider. Electric Fireplace in Great room. Kitchen with pantry, Induction cooktop with Induction compatible Cookware (stays with the home) LARGE Laundry room and great storage. 2 car Garage has storage cabinets and large golf cart storage with double doors. Back yard has large covered South facing patio.Backyard is fenced.