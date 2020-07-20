4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

PERFECT EXECUTIVE home! Stunning Blandford semi-custom home in the desirable gated community of Stonecliff at Las Sendas Mtn. Preium corner lot with RESORT style backyard -- enjoy your own private pool with gorgeous hardscape for ample entertaining or just relaxing at home. Popular open great room with formal dining room, 3 BR plus a separate den, 3.5 BA, 3 car garage. Enjoy all that Las Sendas community offers, including clubhouse, tennis courts, hiking trails, heated community pool and close to shopping, restaurants, fwy access and Usery Pass Recreation area, where you could enjoy tubing, boating with multiple lakes and the Salt River. A must see! This home will go quickly!