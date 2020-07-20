All apartments in Mesa
4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle

4005 North Highview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4005 North Highview Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
PERFECT EXECUTIVE home! Stunning Blandford semi-custom home in the desirable gated community of Stonecliff at Las Sendas Mtn. Preium corner lot with RESORT style backyard -- enjoy your own private pool with gorgeous hardscape for ample entertaining or just relaxing at home. Popular open great room with formal dining room, 3 BR plus a separate den, 3.5 BA, 3 car garage. Enjoy all that Las Sendas community offers, including clubhouse, tennis courts, hiking trails, heated community pool and close to shopping, restaurants, fwy access and Usery Pass Recreation area, where you could enjoy tubing, boating with multiple lakes and the Salt River. A must see! This home will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle have any available units?
4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle have?
Some of 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle offers parking.
Does 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle has a pool.
Does 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle have accessible units?
No, 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 N HIGHVIEW Circle has units with dishwashers.
