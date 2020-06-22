3931 East June Street

Amenities

**2 WEEKS FREE RENT (1 Year Lease) 1 MONTH FREE RENT (2 Year Lease) IF MOVE IN BY 10/15 ** Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home in popular Groves North. Tons of upgrades! This single story with over 3000 sq. ft. of living space features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, double wall oven, custom backsplash and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room with stone fireplace. Separate formal living and dining room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bath with walk-in glass block shower. Trendy two tone paint, plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Tons of travertine tile flooring. Huge laundry room with built-in cabinets. Covered patio. Fully landscaped 35,127 square foot lot. Three car garage. N/S exposure. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and freeways. **Landscaping Service is Included** Tenant will be responsible for turning on irrigation 2x per month. Half month free rent with 12-month lease. Full month free with 24 month lease.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.