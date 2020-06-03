3706 South Calderon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to your next home! This home features a large, oversize lot. There is a large backyard that features a grassy area, fruit trees, and a sport court with plenty of room to ride bikes, shoot hoops and do just about anything else. Large windows give you a nice view of the backyard from the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of counter and cabinets space as well as stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is very spacious with direct access to the patio overlooking the backyard. The master bath has his and her closets with ample space. The windows have been upgraded to a low-e, high performance window line. Radiant barrier and extra thick insulation have been upgraded in the attic. These features keep the house cool and your electric bill down! The three-car garage is also spacious with a tool center and storage cabinets. Your family will love living in this home!