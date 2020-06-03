All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:23 PM

3706 South Calderon Street

3706 S Calderon · No Longer Available
Location

3706 S Calderon, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to your next home! This home features a large, oversize lot. There is a large backyard that features a grassy area, fruit trees, and a sport court with plenty of room to ride bikes, shoot hoops and do just about anything else. Large windows give you a nice view of the backyard from the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of counter and cabinets space as well as stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is very spacious with direct access to the patio overlooking the backyard. The master bath has his and her closets with ample space. The windows have been upgraded to a low-e, high performance window line. Radiant barrier and extra thick insulation have been upgraded in the attic. These features keep the house cool and your electric bill down! The three-car garage is also spacious with a tool center and storage cabinets. Your family will love living in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 South Calderon Street have any available units?
3706 South Calderon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 South Calderon Street have?
Some of 3706 South Calderon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 South Calderon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3706 South Calderon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 South Calderon Street pet-friendly?
No, 3706 South Calderon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3706 South Calderon Street offer parking?
Yes, 3706 South Calderon Street offers parking.
Does 3706 South Calderon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 South Calderon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 South Calderon Street have a pool?
No, 3706 South Calderon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3706 South Calderon Street have accessible units?
No, 3706 South Calderon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 South Calderon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 South Calderon Street has units with dishwashers.
