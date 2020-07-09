All apartments in Mesa
37 w main street, mesa az

37 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

37 West Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! cute, clean and cozy historic apartment style lofts located in highly sought after downtown mesa district with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, updated kitchens and bathrooms, premium upper level units with city and mountain views, electric/water/sewer/trash included, onsite laundry, off street parking, immediate access to light rail, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 w main street, mesa az have any available units?
37 w main street, mesa az doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 w main street, mesa az have?
Some of 37 w main street, mesa az's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 w main street, mesa az currently offering any rent specials?
37 w main street, mesa az is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 w main street, mesa az pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 w main street, mesa az is pet friendly.
Does 37 w main street, mesa az offer parking?
No, 37 w main street, mesa az does not offer parking.
Does 37 w main street, mesa az have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 w main street, mesa az does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 w main street, mesa az have a pool?
No, 37 w main street, mesa az does not have a pool.
Does 37 w main street, mesa az have accessible units?
No, 37 w main street, mesa az does not have accessible units.
Does 37 w main street, mesa az have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 w main street, mesa az has units with dishwashers.

