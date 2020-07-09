37 w main street, mesa az

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wow! cute, clean and cozy historic apartment style lofts located in highly sought after downtown mesa district with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, updated kitchens and bathrooms, premium upper level units with city and mountain views, electric/water/sewer/trash included, onsite laundry, off street parking, immediate access to light rail, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*