3658 N Desert Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FURNISHED HOME! Golf course property located within the gated community of Las Sendas. Beautifully maintained home. This single story 1,571 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a 2 car garage. Great room floor plan open to the kitchen. Gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher & corrian counters. Plantation shutters in the great room & duette shades in the rest of the home. Custom paint throughout & carpet in the 2nd & 3rd bedroom. Covered patio & desert landscaping front & back. Las Sendas has 2 community pools, tennis, golf parks & walking trails. Close to shopping, restaurants & the 202 for easy access to Sky Harbor and surrounding Phoenix.