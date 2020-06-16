All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:39 PM

3658 N Desert Oasis --

3658 North Desert Oasis · (480) 779-6151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3658 North Desert Oasis, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FURNISHED HOME! Golf course property located within the gated community of Las Sendas. Beautifully maintained home. This single story 1,571 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a 2 car garage. Great room floor plan open to the kitchen. Gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher & corrian counters. Plantation shutters in the great room & duette shades in the rest of the home. Custom paint throughout & carpet in the 2nd & 3rd bedroom. Covered patio & desert landscaping front & back. Las Sendas has 2 community pools, tennis, golf parks & walking trails. Close to shopping, restaurants & the 202 for easy access to Sky Harbor and surrounding Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 N Desert Oasis -- have any available units?
3658 N Desert Oasis -- has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3658 N Desert Oasis -- have?
Some of 3658 N Desert Oasis --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 N Desert Oasis -- currently offering any rent specials?
3658 N Desert Oasis -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 N Desert Oasis -- pet-friendly?
No, 3658 N Desert Oasis -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3658 N Desert Oasis -- offer parking?
Yes, 3658 N Desert Oasis -- does offer parking.
Does 3658 N Desert Oasis -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3658 N Desert Oasis -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 N Desert Oasis -- have a pool?
Yes, 3658 N Desert Oasis -- has a pool.
Does 3658 N Desert Oasis -- have accessible units?
No, 3658 N Desert Oasis -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 N Desert Oasis -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3658 N Desert Oasis -- has units with dishwashers.
