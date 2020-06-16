3658 N Desert Oasis

Amenities
FURNISHED HOME! Golf course property located within the gated community of Las Sendas. Beautifully maintained home. This single story 1,571 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a 2 car garage. Great room floor plan open to the kitchen. Gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher & corrian counters. Plantation shutters in the great room & duette shades in the rest of the home. Custom paint throughout & carpet in the 2nd & 3rd bedroom. Covered patio & desert landscaping front & back. Las Sendas has 2 community pools, tennis, golf parks & walking trails. Close to shopping, restaurants & the 202 for easy access to Sky Harbor and surrounding Phoenix.