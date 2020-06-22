3511 N ARCO

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Short term rental available to end of March 2019 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath Plus Loft in the gated community of Lehi Crosssing! This home shows like a model. The kitchen features granite countertop, espresso-finished cabinets and & stainless steel appliances! This open & bright home is perfect for entertaining. The spacious master suite has double sinks, separate shower and an oval soaking tub! It also offers a private toilet and a huge walk-in closet. There are two more good size bedrooms upstairs and a loft. The forth bedroom/office is downstairs as well as a full bath. The backyard offers a full length covered patio and large grassy yard. All of this located in a fabulous community with walking paths, sport courts, tot lots. Lehi Crossing has immediate freeway access