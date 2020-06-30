3416 N EVEREST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub media room

This 3 bdrm + huge loft w/media center, 2.5 bath 1785 sq. ft home is a must see! Tile t/o the 1st floor, each of the spare bedrooms have built in's! The master retreat features a private bath w/dual sinks, large wk in closet has built in with drawers, closets for optimal space! All Appliances! Covered patio & maintenance free back yard is great for entertaining, home sits on a corner lot for added privacy. Located in the gated community of Mountain View near Red Mountain features clubhouse/rec center, COMMUNITY POOL & HEATED SPA - close to shopping, and freeway access! Brand New AC & Furnace!!