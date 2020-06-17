3333 N Brighton

Amenities

Fantastic RENTAL nestled in Las Sendas foothills. Gated Community. Close to shopping, dinning, entertainment and all amenities. Towering 20' ceilings, Sprawling 1756 sq. ft. Executive home W/contemporary decor, light/airy floor plan. Intimate Living room with Huge 65'' Smart TV, 2 fireplaces, gourmet Tuscan style kitchen modern stainless appliances & built in marble wine rack. Master bedroom complete with walk in closet, TV and en-suite stone/glass custom shower.Backyard backs to a private desert greenbelt with a gorgeous mountain view. Garden accent lighting. All patio furniture, BBQ & fire pits incl. Enjoy huge Clubhouse, heated pool, Golf, tennis & fitness center. Las Sendas golf course is ranked Top 10 in AZ. Clubhouse has Best happy Hour Bar with breathtaking panoramic sunset views.