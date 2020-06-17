All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
3333 N Brighton --
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

3333 N Brighton --

3333 North Brighton · No Longer Available
Location

3333 North Brighton, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fantastic RENTAL nestled in Las Sendas foothills. Gated Community. Close to shopping, dinning, entertainment and all amenities. Towering 20' ceilings, Sprawling 1756 sq. ft. Executive home W/contemporary decor, light/airy floor plan. Intimate Living room with Huge 65'' Smart TV, 2 fireplaces, gourmet Tuscan style kitchen modern stainless appliances & built in marble wine rack. Master bedroom complete with walk in closet, TV and en-suite stone/glass custom shower.Backyard backs to a private desert greenbelt with a gorgeous mountain view. Garden accent lighting. All patio furniture, BBQ & fire pits incl. Enjoy huge Clubhouse, heated pool, Golf, tennis & fitness center. Las Sendas golf course is ranked Top 10 in AZ. Clubhouse has Best happy Hour Bar with breathtaking panoramic sunset views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 N Brighton -- have any available units?
3333 N Brighton -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 N Brighton -- have?
Some of 3333 N Brighton --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 N Brighton -- currently offering any rent specials?
3333 N Brighton -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 N Brighton -- pet-friendly?
No, 3333 N Brighton -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3333 N Brighton -- offer parking?
No, 3333 N Brighton -- does not offer parking.
Does 3333 N Brighton -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 N Brighton -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 N Brighton -- have a pool?
Yes, 3333 N Brighton -- has a pool.
Does 3333 N Brighton -- have accessible units?
No, 3333 N Brighton -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 N Brighton -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 N Brighton -- has units with dishwashers.
