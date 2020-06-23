All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
3327 E Jerome Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3327 E Jerome Avenue

3327 East Jerome Avenue
Location

3327 East Jerome Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
3327 E Jerome Avenue Available 03/11/19 Spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available mid-March! - Don't miss out on the beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! Located in the Gilbert school district, landscaped with a beautiful backyard and full sized pool! One full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, Huge bedrooms!.

This property is available Mid-March, showings are available only on Monday evenings!

Rent is: $2300 which includes pool service and yard maintenance.

Call or text Alex 480-815-9313

(RLNE4686481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 E Jerome Avenue have any available units?
3327 E Jerome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3327 E Jerome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3327 E Jerome Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 E Jerome Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3327 E Jerome Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3327 E Jerome Avenue offer parking?
No, 3327 E Jerome Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3327 E Jerome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 E Jerome Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 E Jerome Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3327 E Jerome Avenue has a pool.
Does 3327 E Jerome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3327 E Jerome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 E Jerome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 E Jerome Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 E Jerome Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3327 E Jerome Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
