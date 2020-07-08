All apartments in Mesa
3316 East Rochelle Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:40 PM

3316 East Rochelle Street

3316 East Rochelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3316 East Rochelle Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home in the more recent gated community of Lehi Crossing. Located Near Val Vista Dr and Thomas Rd! Easy freeway access! Popular floor plan with upgraded cabinetry and granite. Ready for immediate move in!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 East Rochelle Street have any available units?
3316 East Rochelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 East Rochelle Street have?
Some of 3316 East Rochelle Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated.
