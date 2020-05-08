All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 323 N 76th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
323 N 76th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

323 N 76th Pl

323 North 76th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

323 North 76th Place, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f735290ff ----
GATED! Very nice home in Amberly Lane! This sharp home features an open floorplan with neutral paint and carpet. Enjoy everything that Amberly Lane has to offer: community pool, play area and greenbelts. All appliances included! *Sorry - no pets on this one*.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablennnnn

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 N 76th Pl have any available units?
323 N 76th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 N 76th Pl have?
Some of 323 N 76th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 N 76th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
323 N 76th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 N 76th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 323 N 76th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 323 N 76th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 323 N 76th Pl offers parking.
Does 323 N 76th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 N 76th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 N 76th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 323 N 76th Pl has a pool.
Does 323 N 76th Pl have accessible units?
No, 323 N 76th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 323 N 76th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 N 76th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College