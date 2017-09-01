3226 N Ravine

Amenities
*** NEW CARPET INSTALLED ***
GREAT PROPERTY!! 3 CAR GARAGE HOME W/DESSERT LANDSCAPE W/ EXTRA RV PKING Located Near Power and McDowell!! GATE,GRAND COVERED PATIO W/STEEL DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY ONTO CERAMIC TILE ENTRY THAT LEAD TO SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM AND HUGE KITCHEN W/ISLAND DESK,FRENCH DOORS, BREAKFAST BAR &CABINETS GALORE. SUNKEN LIVING ROOM W/BAY WINDOW & SOARING VAULTED CEILING &BEAUTIFUL FRENCH DOORS IN FORMAL DINING AREA AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HOOKUP. HUGE PARK-LIKE BACK YARD - ENJOY A BAR-B-QUE UNDER THE EXTENDED COVER PATIO,INSIDE FABULOUS OAK RAILS LEAD UPSTAIRS TO 3 BDRM W/CEILING FANS & 2 BA W/LOFT & DECK.
LARGE EXTERIOR SHED AND CLIMATE CONTROLLED STORAGE AND SHELVES IN GARAGE. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE.
Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.