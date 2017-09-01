3226 N Ravine

Amenities

GREAT PROPERTY!! 3 CAR GARAGE HOME W/DESSERT LANDSCAPE W/ EXTRA RV PKING Located Near Power and McDowell!! GATE,GRAND COVERED PATIO W/STEEL DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY ONTO CERAMIC TILE ENTRY THAT LEAD TO SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM AND HUGE KITCHEN W/ISLAND DESK,FRENCH DOORS, BREAKFAST BAR &CABINETS GALORE. SUNKEN LIVING ROOM W/BAY WINDOW & SOARING VAULTED CEILING &BEAUTIFUL FRENCH DOORS IN FORMAL DINING AREA AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HOOKUP. HUGE PARK-LIKE BACK YARD - ENJOY A BAR-B-QUE UNDER THE EXTENDED COVER PATIO,INSIDE FABULOUS OAK RAILS LEAD UPSTAIRS TO 3 BDRM W/CEILING FANS & 2 BA W/LOFT & DECK.



LARGE EXTERIOR SHED AND CLIMATE CONTROLLED STORAGE AND SHELVES IN GARAGE. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



