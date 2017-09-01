All apartments in Mesa
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:03 AM

3226 N Ravine

3226 North Ravine · No Longer Available
Location

3226 North Ravine, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** NEW CARPET INSTALLED ***

GREAT PROPERTY!! 3 CAR GARAGE HOME W/DESSERT LANDSCAPE W/ EXTRA RV PKING Located Near Power and McDowell!! GATE,GRAND COVERED PATIO W/STEEL DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY ONTO CERAMIC TILE ENTRY THAT LEAD TO SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM AND HUGE KITCHEN W/ISLAND DESK,FRENCH DOORS, BREAKFAST BAR &CABINETS GALORE. SUNKEN LIVING ROOM W/BAY WINDOW & SOARING VAULTED CEILING &BEAUTIFUL FRENCH DOORS IN FORMAL DINING AREA AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HOOKUP. HUGE PARK-LIKE BACK YARD - ENJOY A BAR-B-QUE UNDER THE EXTENDED COVER PATIO,INSIDE FABULOUS OAK RAILS LEAD UPSTAIRS TO 3 BDRM W/CEILING FANS & 2 BA W/LOFT & DECK.

LARGE EXTERIOR SHED AND CLIMATE CONTROLLED STORAGE AND SHELVES IN GARAGE. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 N Ravine have any available units?
3226 N Ravine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 N Ravine have?
Some of 3226 N Ravine's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 N Ravine currently offering any rent specials?
3226 N Ravine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 N Ravine pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 N Ravine is pet friendly.
Does 3226 N Ravine offer parking?
Yes, 3226 N Ravine offers parking.
Does 3226 N Ravine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 N Ravine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 N Ravine have a pool?
Yes, 3226 N Ravine has a pool.
Does 3226 N Ravine have accessible units?
No, 3226 N Ravine does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 N Ravine have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 N Ravine does not have units with dishwashers.
