3112 E Quince Street
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

3112 E Quince Street

3112 E Quenton St · No Longer Available
Location

3112 E Quenton St, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
Newer Build Located in Gated Community " Wagon Trail" at Lehi Crossing! - The neighborhoods welcoming atmosphere is ideal for socializing, strolling and playing a friendly game of basketball with the neighbors.
This Beautiful New Home offers 4-Bedrooms, 3-Bathrooms & 2-Car-Garage. Gorgeous New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & New Platinum Washer & Dryer included with rent. This home will be available for rent on June 1, 2019.
Monument Ridges desirable location near the northern border of East Mesa puts families within easy reach of great schools, shopping, the 202 Loop and downtown Phoenix.
Please call Kelly for showings: 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.Com
Applications Online at: ArizonaEliteProperties.com

(RLNE3198515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

