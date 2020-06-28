3039 E Laurel St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming single-story home located in a very desirable East Mesa location with NO HOA! Great schools within walking distance, with shopping and the 202 Freeway a short drive away. This well cared for 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is truly gorgeous and spacious! The home boasts elegant 18' porcelain flooring, stunning Travertine kitchen countertops with beautiful honey oak cabinets, new microwave and refrigerator, and RO System/Soft Water. All rooms have soaring vaulted ceilings and planter's shelves everywhere. The 2.5 car garage has lots of shelves for extra storage. Enjoy sitting under a covered patio in the backyard that leads to a large fenced-in yard. This home has it all!



(RLNE5594807)