Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3039 E Laurel St

3039 East Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3039 East Laurel Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming single-story home located in a very desirable East Mesa location with NO HOA! Great schools within walking distance, with shopping and the 202 Freeway a short drive away. This well cared for 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is truly gorgeous and spacious! The home boasts elegant 18' porcelain flooring, stunning Travertine kitchen countertops with beautiful honey oak cabinets, new microwave and refrigerator, and RO System/Soft Water. All rooms have soaring vaulted ceilings and planter's shelves everywhere. The 2.5 car garage has lots of shelves for extra storage. Enjoy sitting under a covered patio in the backyard that leads to a large fenced-in yard. This home has it all!

(RLNE5594807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3039 E Laurel St have any available units?
3039 E Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 E Laurel St have?
Some of 3039 E Laurel St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 E Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
3039 E Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 E Laurel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3039 E Laurel St is pet friendly.
Does 3039 E Laurel St offer parking?
Yes, 3039 E Laurel St offers parking.
Does 3039 E Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 E Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 E Laurel St have a pool?
No, 3039 E Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 3039 E Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 3039 E Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 E Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 E Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.

