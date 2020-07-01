All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 30 E. Brown Rd #2045.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
30 E. Brown Rd #2045
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

30 E. Brown Rd #2045

30 E Brown Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
30 E. Brown Rd #2045 Available 12/10/19 Mesa 2 story townhome - 1 car attached garage-vaulted- upgraded! - AVAILABLE 12/10/19-Sorry no showings at this time.

2 Story townhome
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
1 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer included
Woodburning fireplace
Tile and wood everywhere except bedrooms
Breakfast bar
Microwave, dishwasher, Frig, Gd
Pantry in kitchen
Tubs have tile surrounds
Ceiling fans
Walk-in closet in Master
Community pool
Plenty of guest parking
Park community with BBQ's and picnic benches

$1125.00 per month + tax, $600 refundable security deposit, $20 application fee

Water/sewer/trash included. Resident pays electric.

Verifiable rental history required, 12 mo. income, no bad rental history accepted. 2.5x income, Credit score over 595 required. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

Sorry no pets.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, 2.5x time income to rent, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck only) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity
www.sundialaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2662313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 have any available units?
30 E. Brown Rd #2045 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 have?
Some of 30 E. Brown Rd #2045's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 currently offering any rent specials?
30 E. Brown Rd #2045 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 pet-friendly?
No, 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 offer parking?
Yes, 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 offers parking.
Does 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 have a pool?
Yes, 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 has a pool.
Does 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 have accessible units?
No, 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 E. Brown Rd #2045 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College