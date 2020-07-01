Amenities
30 E. Brown Rd #2045 Available 12/10/19 Mesa 2 story townhome - 1 car attached garage-vaulted- upgraded! - AVAILABLE 12/10/19-Sorry no showings at this time.
2 Story townhome
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
1 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer included
Woodburning fireplace
Tile and wood everywhere except bedrooms
Breakfast bar
Microwave, dishwasher, Frig, Gd
Pantry in kitchen
Tubs have tile surrounds
Ceiling fans
Walk-in closet in Master
Community pool
Plenty of guest parking
Park community with BBQ's and picnic benches
$1125.00 per month + tax, $600 refundable security deposit, $20 application fee
Water/sewer/trash included. Resident pays electric.
Verifiable rental history required, 12 mo. income, no bad rental history accepted. 2.5x income, Credit score over 595 required. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
Sorry no pets.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, 2.5x time income to rent, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck only) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity
www.sundialaz.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2662313)