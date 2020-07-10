All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
2753 E HOPE Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2753 E HOPE Street

2753 East Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

2753 East Hope Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Fully rehab home looking for a new owner Not the classic cookie cutter style. Santa Fe style home features include North/South exposure, newroof, new dual pane windows, new porcelain tile in all the traffic areas, new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms as well as new countertops, travertine tile inbathrooms, new water heater, new garage door, fresh paint inside and outside, swimming pool was re-plastered a few weeks ago. Too many upgrades to mention, soit is better to take a look at it while is available. Rent includes full pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 E HOPE Street have any available units?
2753 E HOPE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 E HOPE Street have?
Some of 2753 E HOPE Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 E HOPE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2753 E HOPE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 E HOPE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2753 E HOPE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2753 E HOPE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2753 E HOPE Street offers parking.
Does 2753 E HOPE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 E HOPE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 E HOPE Street have a pool?
Yes, 2753 E HOPE Street has a pool.
Does 2753 E HOPE Street have accessible units?
No, 2753 E HOPE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 E HOPE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 E HOPE Street has units with dishwashers.

