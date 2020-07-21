2729 N RICARDO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light and bright home, all bedrooms are upstairs, nice tile throughout. Gas stove, refrigerator r included. Fans where you need them! Huge covered patio faces the east for maximum shade. 2 car garage, excellent schools, easy freeway access, close to excellent medical and shopping areas. You will need to send a completed applications, an email with what I am going to find good/bad on credit/criminal along with PDF's of: proof of last months income, copy of drivers licenses, pictures of any pets with description (age, fixed, etc), how long you want to rent and why. No felon's, evictions or judgments for non-payment of rent will be accepted. Pets with well behaved parents considered.