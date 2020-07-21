All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2729 N RICARDO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2729 N RICARDO Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

2729 N RICARDO Street

2729 North Ricardo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2729 North Ricardo, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light and bright home, all bedrooms are upstairs, nice tile throughout. Gas stove, refrigerator r included. Fans where you need them! Huge covered patio faces the east for maximum shade. 2 car garage, excellent schools, easy freeway access, close to excellent medical and shopping areas. You will need to send a completed applications, an email with what I am going to find good/bad on credit/criminal along with PDF's of: proof of last months income, copy of drivers licenses, pictures of any pets with description (age, fixed, etc), how long you want to rent and why. No felon's, evictions or judgments for non-payment of rent will be accepted. Pets with well behaved parents considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 N RICARDO Street have any available units?
2729 N RICARDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 N RICARDO Street have?
Some of 2729 N RICARDO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 N RICARDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
2729 N RICARDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 N RICARDO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 N RICARDO Street is pet friendly.
Does 2729 N RICARDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 2729 N RICARDO Street offers parking.
Does 2729 N RICARDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 N RICARDO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 N RICARDO Street have a pool?
No, 2729 N RICARDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 2729 N RICARDO Street have accessible units?
No, 2729 N RICARDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 N RICARDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 N RICARDO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College