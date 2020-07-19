2717 South Faith

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

OCCUPIED! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! CALL OR TEXT AGENT BETWEEN HOURS OF 9-6 MON THROUGH SAT. Grand entrance into the formal living and dining area. Great room with soaring ceilings and 2 story fireplace. Huge Loft! Large kitchen with loads of counter space, upgraded cabinets and breakfast bar. Plantation shutters and large windows throughout. Master bedroom is downstairs with walk in shower. Family room and kitchen overlook the gorgeous backyard with pool, hot tub, professional landscape and built in BBQ! Covered patio and RV gate. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. LANDSCAPING AND SPA MAINTENANCE TENANT RESPONSIBILITY. REQUIREMENTS: COMBINED INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT, NO EVICTIONS, NO OPEN JUDGMENTS, $55 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, 4% MUNICIPAL TAX ADDED TO MONTHLY RENT, $150.00 ADMIN FEE, SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT, $300 PET DEPOSIT PER PET***PLEASE HAVE PETS APPROVED BEFORE YOU APPLY***