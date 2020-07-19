All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2717 South Faith

2717 South Faith · No Longer Available
Location

2717 South Faith, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
OCCUPIED! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! CALL OR TEXT AGENT BETWEEN HOURS OF 9-6 MON THROUGH SAT. Grand entrance into the formal living and dining area. Great room with soaring ceilings and 2 story fireplace. Huge Loft! Large kitchen with loads of counter space, upgraded cabinets and breakfast bar. Plantation shutters and large windows throughout. Master bedroom is downstairs with walk in shower. Family room and kitchen overlook the gorgeous backyard with pool, hot tub, professional landscape and built in BBQ! Covered patio and RV gate. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. LANDSCAPING AND SPA MAINTENANCE TENANT RESPONSIBILITY. REQUIREMENTS: COMBINED INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT, NO EVICTIONS, NO OPEN JUDGMENTS, $55 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, 4% MUNICIPAL TAX ADDED TO MONTHLY RENT, $150.00 ADMIN FEE, SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT, $300 PET DEPOSIT PER PET***PLEASE HAVE PETS APPROVED BEFORE YOU APPLY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 South Faith have any available units?
2717 South Faith doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 South Faith have?
Some of 2717 South Faith's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 South Faith currently offering any rent specials?
2717 South Faith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 South Faith pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 South Faith is pet friendly.
Does 2717 South Faith offer parking?
No, 2717 South Faith does not offer parking.
Does 2717 South Faith have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 South Faith does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 South Faith have a pool?
Yes, 2717 South Faith has a pool.
Does 2717 South Faith have accessible units?
No, 2717 South Faith does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 South Faith have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 South Faith does not have units with dishwashers.
