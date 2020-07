Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath available for move in right away. Ceiling fans in all rooms, diving pool, fire pit, RV gate Frig/Washer/Dryer provided. Don't miss this beautiful home featuring a family room with skylight off the kitchen, formal dining room with picture window overlooking covered patio and pool. Property is close to several shopping centers,entertainment, and near 101, 202 and the 60. Home is ready for new tenants!