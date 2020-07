Amenities

This spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mesa home offers 2,244 square feet of living space. Plenty of parking here! Extended driveway leads you to covered parking right at the front door. You'll love the open concept kitchen and the cozy fireplace. Private pool for your enjoyment. Call today to schedule a tour of this fantastic home in Mesa!$95 monthly pool service fee will be added to the base rent amount