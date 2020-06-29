All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:42 AM

2424 W JACINTO Avenue

2424 West Jacinto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2424 West Jacinto Circle, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Cute 3bd/2bth home in desirable Dobson Ranch. The house features new vinyl flooring, spacious driveway and carport, low-maintenance yards, shady covered patio, and a huge backyard storage shed. Conveniently located near the freeways, schools, Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa Community College and the shopping malls. Enjoy all the Dobson Ranch amenities, such as four pools, three rec centers, lakes, green belts, parks, playgrounds, exercise equipment, volleyball, basketball, racquetball, tennis, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 W JACINTO Avenue have any available units?
2424 W JACINTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 W JACINTO Avenue have?
Some of 2424 W JACINTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 W JACINTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2424 W JACINTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 W JACINTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2424 W JACINTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2424 W JACINTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2424 W JACINTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2424 W JACINTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 W JACINTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 W JACINTO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2424 W JACINTO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2424 W JACINTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2424 W JACINTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 W JACINTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 W JACINTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

