2424 W JACINTO Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport gym parking playground pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Cute 3bd/2bth home in desirable Dobson Ranch. The house features new vinyl flooring, spacious driveway and carport, low-maintenance yards, shady covered patio, and a huge backyard storage shed. Conveniently located near the freeways, schools, Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa Community College and the shopping malls. Enjoy all the Dobson Ranch amenities, such as four pools, three rec centers, lakes, green belts, parks, playgrounds, exercise equipment, volleyball, basketball, racquetball, tennis, and more!