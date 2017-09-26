All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2362 East Alpine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2362 East Alpine Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2362 East Alpine Avenue

2362 East Alpine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2362 East Alpine Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This home is located at Broadway and Gilbert Road. Features include a Cozy Eat in Kitchen with New Cabinets and Counter tops, and an Upgraded Light. There is a door that Leads out to the enclosed screened patio and large yard. Back inside you have a nice sized Living Room with Ceiling Fan. All Bedrooms are good size. The Master has 2 Closet areas and the bathroom is attached. Very roomy yard and 2 storage areas. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RPMEASTVALLEY.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 East Alpine Avenue have any available units?
2362 East Alpine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 East Alpine Avenue have?
Some of 2362 East Alpine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 East Alpine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2362 East Alpine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 East Alpine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2362 East Alpine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2362 East Alpine Avenue offer parking?
No, 2362 East Alpine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2362 East Alpine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2362 East Alpine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 East Alpine Avenue have a pool?
No, 2362 East Alpine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2362 East Alpine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2362 East Alpine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 East Alpine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2362 East Alpine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College