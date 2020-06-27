2356 South Davis Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

Ready for move-in! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace for easy entertaining. Separate living/dining room. Brand new two-tone paint throughout. Gorgeous new wood look tile flooring. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath with tiled walk-in shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Additional cabinetry and storage space in the large laundry room. Covered patio. Oversized corner lot with mature landscaping. ** Landscaping Service Included **. Two car garage. Conveniently located near schools, entertainment, and easy freeway access.



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



