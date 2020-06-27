All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

2356 South Davis Circle

2356 South Davis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2356 South Davis Circle, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Ready for move-in! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace for easy entertaining. Separate living/dining room. Brand new two-tone paint throughout. Gorgeous new wood look tile flooring. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath with tiled walk-in shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Additional cabinetry and storage space in the large laundry room. Covered patio. Oversized corner lot with mature landscaping. ** Landscaping Service Included **. Two car garage. Conveniently located near schools, entertainment, and easy freeway access.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 South Davis Circle have any available units?
2356 South Davis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2356 South Davis Circle have?
Some of 2356 South Davis Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2356 South Davis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2356 South Davis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 South Davis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2356 South Davis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2356 South Davis Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2356 South Davis Circle offers parking.
Does 2356 South Davis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2356 South Davis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 South Davis Circle have a pool?
No, 2356 South Davis Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2356 South Davis Circle have accessible units?
No, 2356 South Davis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 South Davis Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2356 South Davis Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
